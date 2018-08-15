Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Gartner Inc (IT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,036 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gartner by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 330,798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $250,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,190.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total value of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,216 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

