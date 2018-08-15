Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVMT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%.

Several research firms have commented on DVMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

