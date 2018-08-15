Secure Trust Bank (STB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,550

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its target price reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.41) to GBX 1,550 ($19.77) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,951 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,130.20 ($27.17).

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.81) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($18.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($31.89).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

