SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.43 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to post $462.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.36 million to $474.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $437.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

