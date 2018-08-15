Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 446,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 256,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,676,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 230,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 438,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

SA stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $724.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

