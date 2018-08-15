Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Scpharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,897. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

