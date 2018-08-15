Scout24 (G24) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($49.09) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.10 ($50.11) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.68 ($49.63).

G24 stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €42.82 ($48.66). 388,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €29.81 ($33.88) and a fifty-two week high of €37.60 ($42.73).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

