Scout24 (G24) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.81 ($49.78).

Scout24 stock opened at €43.04 ($48.91) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €29.81 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €37.60 ($42.73).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

