Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Shares Down 5.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,037,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,774,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $709.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 321.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

