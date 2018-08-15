Scholar Rock (SRRK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 38376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 142,857 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International S.C.A. Artal acquired 450,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

