Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

SCHN traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,615. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $3,662,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

