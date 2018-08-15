SCANA (SCG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about SCANA (NYSE:SCG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SCANA earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.706953764761 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:SCG opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

