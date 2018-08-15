savedroid (SVD) 1-Day Volume Tops $105,134.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. savedroid has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105,134.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, savedroid has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00258684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00153143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

