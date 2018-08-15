Sarah Matthews-DeMers Acquires 20,450 Shares of Carclo plc (CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £19,632 ($25,044.01).

Shares of CAR opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Carclo plc has a one year low of GBX 62.40 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.30).

Carclo (LON:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Carclo had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carclo in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

About Carclo

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

