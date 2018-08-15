SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (SNWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SNWV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,615. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -2.80.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.