SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (SNWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SNWV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,615. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -2.80.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

