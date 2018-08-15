Sanchez Energy (SN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 3,883,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,465,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KLR Group cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,567.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 280,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 83,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 388,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

