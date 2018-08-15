Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.61) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.75 ($48.58).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €38.90 ($44.20) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a one year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.