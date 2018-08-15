Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

SAL stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $38,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,882 shares of company stock worth $126,832. Corporate insiders own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

SAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

