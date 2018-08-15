salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and sold 584,809 shares valued at $80,102,934. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,467,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 33,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 30.3% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 724,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,785,000 after acquiring an additional 168,423 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 33.2% in the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 107.7% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 243,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 126,143 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

