SAIPEM S P A/ADR (SAPMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

