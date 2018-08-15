Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 591.67 ($7.55).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Citigroup increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 650 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 610 ($7.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 544.50 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 360 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 528 ($6.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores, comprising 120 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.