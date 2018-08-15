Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,703 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,491,000 after buying an additional 577,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of SBRA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.