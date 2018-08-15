Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 70,150 Shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,150 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 44.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

