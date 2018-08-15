Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (RUSHB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6644400135822 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

