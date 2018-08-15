Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Investment analysts at Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

RUBY opened at $22.32 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

In other news, Director Francis M. Cuss acquired 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rubius Therapeutics Inc

