RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 208,530 shares during the period. RSP Permian comprises 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $205,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:RSPP remained flat at $$47.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.