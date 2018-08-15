Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RBS traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 239.30 ($3.05). 8,489,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.88).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 268.40 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.33 ($3.78).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

