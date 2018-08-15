Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.63.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

BYD.UN opened at C$124.54 on Monday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$81.76 and a twelve month high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.