Royal Bank of Canada Has $125,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 341.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.