Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $55.77 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,201. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $229.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,366. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

