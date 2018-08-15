Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 138,943 Shares of Revlon Inc (REV) Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 138,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,328.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

REV opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Revlon Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Revlon by 104.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Revlon by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

