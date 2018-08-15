Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Chas Smith Sells 130,908 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith sold 130,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $7,604,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chas Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $4,181,201.52.

On Monday, June 25th, Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $3,702,078.24.

On Friday, May 25th, Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,339,899.44.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $156,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Roku by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.