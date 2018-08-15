Robotti Robert Cuts Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.79. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

