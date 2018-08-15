Robert Martin Haire Sells 140,050 Shares of Ecosynthetix Inc (ECO) Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) insider Robert Martin Haire sold 140,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$252,090.00.

Robert Martin Haire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Robert Martin Haire acquired 140,000 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Robert Martin Haire sold 140,000 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

Ecosynthetix stock opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. Ecosynthetix Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

