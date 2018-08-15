Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 169,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

