Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.72 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $254,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $5,449,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Rosemary L. O’brien sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $304,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.