Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

