RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position Cut by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

