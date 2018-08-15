RLI (RLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.86

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.39 million. RLI had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in RLI by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

