RLI Corp. (RLI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

RLI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,114. RLI has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.28.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

