Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Howard Weil cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

