Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 293.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 225,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,592,000 after purchasing an additional 722,199 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,290,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,325 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,927,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $203,408.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $39.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

