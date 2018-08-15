RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20.

REDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

