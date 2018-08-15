RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20.

REDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

