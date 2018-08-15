Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 52,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,985,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. FMR LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,077,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 784,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

