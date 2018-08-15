Richard Michael Powell Purchases 20,000 Shares of Itasca Capital Ltd (ICL) Stock

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) Director Richard Michael Powell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Richard Michael Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Richard Michael Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Richard Michael Powell purchased 40,500 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,895.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Richard Michael Powell purchased 4,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,280.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Richard Michael Powell purchased 25,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Richard Michael Powell purchased 20,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,600.00.

CVE:ICL opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Itasca Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on seeking a strategic investment. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd.

