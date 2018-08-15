Richard Lumb Sells 2,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $321,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Lumb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.66, for a total value of $333,320.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 105.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

