Richard Lumb Sells 2,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $321,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Richard Lumb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 20th, Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.66, for a total value of $333,320.00.
NYSE:ACN opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 105.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
