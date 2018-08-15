Richard A. Widdicombe Acquires 5,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) President Richard A. Widdicombe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 766,778 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

