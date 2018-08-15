Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,570 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,143,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 696,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,783,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,158,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,582,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 50,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $354,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $1,539,540.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

