Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Trading Up 13.7%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 3,846,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 447,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

RWLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,154.65% and a negative net margin of 360.66%. equities research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

