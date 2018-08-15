Reviewing Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) & Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: ORA) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ormat Technologies pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 28.80% 6.91% 3.09% Ormat Technologies 18.88% 9.60% 4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pattern Energy Group and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ormat Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Pattern Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.57 -$17.90 million $0.19 100.95 Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 3.69 $132.41 million $2.99 16.89

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Ormat Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

